UPDATE 1-Fed's Harker says he opposed last rate cut, thinks rates should stay put
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Adds more comments from Harker)
By Jonnelle Marte
NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve
Bank President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday he did not support
the Fed's last rate cut in October and that the central bank
should keep policy steady.
"I'm of the mind that we stay put for now and see how things
work out," Harker said in New York during an event organized by
the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing.
The policymaker ...
