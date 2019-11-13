UPDATE 1-Fed's Harker says he opposed last rate cut, thinks rates should stay put

(Adds more comments from Harker)

By Jonnelle Marte

NEW YORK, Nov 12 (Reuters) - Philadelphia Federal Reserve

Bank President Patrick Harker said on Tuesday he did not support

the Fed's last rate cut in October and that the central bank

should keep policy steady.

"I'm of the mind that we stay put for now and see how things

work out," Harker said in New York during an event organized by

the Society for Advancing Business Editing and Writing.

The policymaker ...