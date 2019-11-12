Turkish judge refuses to throw out trial of student Pride marchers
By Diego Copola
ANKARA, Nov 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A Turkish
court on Tuesday rejected calls to throw out the trial of 19
people for participating in an LGBT+ Pride march on a university
campus.
Most of the 18 students and a faculty member from the Middle
East Technical University (METU) were charged with "refusing to
disperse" after being arrested at a May 10 Pride march by police
using pepper spray, plastic bullets and tear gas.
The trial hi ...
