Turkish judge refuses to throw out trial of student Pride marchers

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Diego Copola

ANKARA, Nov 12 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - A Turkish

court on Tuesday rejected calls to throw out the trial of 19

people for participating in an LGBT+ Pride march on a university

campus.

Most of the 18 students and a faculty member from the Middle

East Technical University (METU) were charged with "refusing to

disperse" after being arrested at a May 10 Pride march by police

using pepper spray, plastic bullets and tear gas.

The trial hi ...