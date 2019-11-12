France-DRCongo-conflict-military

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Macron pledges French help to fight armed groups in DR Congo

Paris, Nov 12, 2019 (AFP) - French President Emmanuel Macron on Tuesday pledged military support to DR Congo counterpart Felix Tshisekedi to fight armed groups in the vast central African country's volatile east.

The Democratic Republic of Congo has been wracked by conflict near its eastern border, after numerous militias evolved from the two Congo wars (1996-1997 and 1998-2003).

"France is fully engaged a ...