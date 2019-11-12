DL-3RDLD AIR QUALITY - Already 'severe', Delhi's pollution likely to enter 'emergency' zone on Wednesday (Eds: Updates data)

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) The noxious haze returned to Delhi and its suburbs on Tuesday with raging stubble fires in neighbouring states, fall in the temperature and wind speed pushing the city's air quality in the "severe" zone.

The government's air quality monitor, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said pollution levels in Delhi-NCR are expected to enter the "severe plus" or "emergency" category on Wednesday.

Meteorologists said the national capital recorded on ...