KL-MINING - 147 quarries given mining license in Ker post 2018 floods:Min

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 12 (PTI): The CPI(M)-led LDF government has given mining license for 147 quarries after the August floods that ravaged the state last year, Kerala Industries Minister E P Jayarajan said on Tuesday.

However, no quarry had been given operational approval in the flood-hit and ecologically sensitive areas, he informed the state Assembly.

Legal steps had been initiated against 8 illegal quarries, functioning in a 20 km radius of Kavalappara, a hilly hamlet in Malappuram distr ...