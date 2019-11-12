CINEMA-AKSHAY-ROHIT - Akshay Kumar, Rohit Shetty mock fall-out reports with funny video

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Mumbai, Nov 12 (PTI) Superstar Akshay Kumar and filmmaker Rohit Shetty on Tuesday gave a cheeky response to the reports of a rift over their much-anticipated cop drama "Sooryavanshi".

Akshay, 52, shared a video on Instagram, which featured the leading lady of "Sooryavanshi" Katrina Kaif showing an article on the fall-out.

As Katrina exits the frame, Akshay and Rohit enter and get into a gimmicky fight, saying they had to behave this way because of the reports.

"Leave us, we have to fight b ...