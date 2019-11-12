BC-AS--Afghanistan-Traff, 0116

Afghan official: 16 die as minivan plunges into ravine<

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) - Afghan official says that 16 people died when a minivan skidded off an icy road and plunged into a ravine in snowy weather in northern Baghlan province.

Safder Mohsini, the provincial council chief, says the victims were all headed to a wedding ceremony to Khost wa Freng ...