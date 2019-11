Auto-Prix-THA-RedBull-Albon

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

URGENT Thailand's Albon secures Red Bull driver slot for 2020: team

London, Nov 12, 2019 (AFP) - Thailand's Alex Albon has been rewarded for a series of impressive performances by being signed up on a permanent basis as Red Bull's second driver for the 2020 campaign the team announced on Tuesday.

The 23-year-old began the season with their sister team Toro Rosso but has seized his chance in the second-half of the campaign when Red Bull offered him the drive by finishing in the top six in eve ...