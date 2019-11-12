WB-CURRICULUM-SNAKES - Chapter on snakes to be introduced in West Bengal secondary curriculum

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Kolkata, Nov 12 (PTI) The West Bengal government has decided to introduce a chapter on snakes in the secondary school curriculum from next academic year, a senior education official said.

This will educate students about the different types of snakes, what one should do at the sight of the reptile and their role in protecting bio-diversity, he said.

The chapter, comprising details about venomous and non-venomous snakes, their Latin and common names and how one should react after sighting a snake ...