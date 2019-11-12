DL-AIR QUALITY - Delhi's air quality plunges to severe category

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 12 (PTI) Delhi's air quality worsened again and slipped into the 'severe' category on Tuesday morning.

At 9:36 am, the air quality index (AQI) was 414. The AQI at Bawana, Wazirpur, Anand Vihar and Rohini was 445, 442, 442 and 440 respectively.

According to the government air quality monitoring service SAFAR, the city's air quality was in very poor category on Monday which turned to severe by the evening. The average AQI stood at 360 on Sunday.

In the National Capital Region ...