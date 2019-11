Stocks-markets-HongKong-noon

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Hong Kong stocks edge up by break

Hong Kong, Nov 12, 2019 (AFP) - Hong Kong stocks ended Tuesday morning with small gains following the previous day's sell-off but investors remained on edge with the city facing fresh protests.

The Hang Seng index added 0.08 percent, or 21.11 points, to 26,947.66.

dan/jah

AFP

...