BC-US--Trump-Impeachment, 0115

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Democrats, GOP to vie for impeachment narrative at hearings<

Democrats and Republicans see open impeachment hearings starting this week as their first and best opportunity to shape public opinion about President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine<

AP Photo NYSW208-1111191543<

Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated. With AP Photos.<

By MARY CLARE JALONICK and ZEKE MILLER<

Associated Press<

WASHINGTON (AP) - Democrats and Republicans both see the public impeachment hearings star ...