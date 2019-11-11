BC-EU--Britain-Brexit-El, 0871

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Brexit Party shifts tactics, won't challenge Tories in vote<

In a major shift, Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage says his party will not run against Conservative candidates in almost half of the U.K. seats in Britain's Dec. 12 election<

AP Photo FAS108-1111191218, AMB819-1106191032, AMB104-1111191125, AMB108-1111191124, AMB825-1111191259, FAS107-1111191218, FAS109-1111191218, FAS105-1111191206, FAS102-1111191205<

Eds: Minor edits. With AP Photos.<

By JILL LAWLESS and GREGORY KATZ<

