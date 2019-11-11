UPDATE 2-Iran adds to breaches of nuclear deal with enrichment push -IAEA report
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
* Iran has reactivated underground Fordow enrichment site
* Tehran had announced enrichment began there last week
* Deal permits limited enrichment at just one site - Natanz
* Iran has also installed new centrifuges not listed in deal
* Rate at which Iran producing enriched uranium accelerating
* Purity to which it enriches is stable at up to 4.5%
* Deal caps enrichment purity at 3.67%; bomb grade is 90%
(Adds detail, quotes throughout)
By Francois Murphy
Subscribe