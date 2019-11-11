UPDATE 2-Iran adds to breaches of nuclear deal with enrichment push -IAEA report

* Iran has reactivated underground Fordow enrichment site

* Tehran had announced enrichment began there last week

* Deal permits limited enrichment at just one site - Natanz

* Iran has also installed new centrifuges not listed in deal

* Rate at which Iran producing enriched uranium accelerating

* Purity to which it enriches is stable at up to 4.5%

* Deal caps enrichment purity at 3.67%; bomb grade is 90%

By Francois Murphy

