The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BC-US--Stolen Dog Tags, 0142

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Virginia man pleads guilty in WWII dog tags theft<
A Virginia National Guard sergeant accused of stealing World War II-era dog tags from the National Archives and Records Administration in Maryland has pleaded guilty to a theft charge<
AP Photo NYJK104-0619191538<
Eds: APNewsNow. Will be updated. With AP Photos.<
By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN<
Associated Press<
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) - A Virginia National Guard sergeant accused of stealing World War II-era dog tags from the Nation ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 11th of November 2019 07:58:28 PM. All rights reserved.