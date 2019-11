fbl-Euro-2020-FRA-ALB lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Matuidi out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers with rib injury

Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines, France, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - Blaise Matuidi has been ruled out of France's Euro 2020 qualifiers against Moldova and Albania after fracturing a rib cartilage, the midfielder's club Juventus announced on Monday.

"Blaise Matuidi will not participate in the National Team retreat with France, after he withdrew from yesterday's mat ...