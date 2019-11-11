Worldâs first airport therapy pig hogs the limelight at San Francisco airport
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
By Jane Ross
SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Pigs might not fly, but
LiLou the therapy pig wants to make air travel less stressful.
The five-year-old Juliana pig and her owner, Tatyana
Danilova, are part of San Francisco International Airportâs "Wag
Brigade" - a program that brings therapy animals to the airport
to cheer passengers up and help ease travel anxieties.
Dressed in a pilotâs cap and with toenails painted bright
red, LiLou breezes through the ...
