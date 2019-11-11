Worldâs first airport therapy pig hogs the limelight at San Francisco airport

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Jane Ross

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Pigs might not fly, but

LiLou the therapy pig wants to make air travel less stressful.

The five-year-old Juliana pig and her owner, Tatyana

Danilova, are part of San Francisco International Airportâs "Wag

Brigade" - a program that brings therapy animals to the airport

to cheer passengers up and help ease travel anxieties.

Dressed in a pilotâs cap and with toenails painted bright

red, LiLou breezes through the ...