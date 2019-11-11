The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Ukraine expects US military aid to keep flowing despite Trump impeachment battle

By Matthias Williams and Sergiy Karazy
KIEV, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects the United States
to maintain or even increase military aid to Kiev next year
despite the issue being part of a political battle in Washington
over the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Defence Minister
Andriy Zahorodniuk told Reuters.
Trump is accused by his Democrat opponents of freezing
nearly $400 million in security aid to Ukraine to pressure
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ...

 

