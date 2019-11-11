Ukraine expects US military aid to keep flowing despite Trump impeachment battle
By Matthias Williams and Sergiy Karazy
KIEV, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects the United States
to maintain or even increase military aid to Kiev next year
despite the issue being part of a political battle in Washington
over the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Defence Minister
Andriy Zahorodniuk told Reuters.
Trump is accused by his Democrat opponents of freezing
nearly $400 million in security aid to Ukraine to pressure
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ...
