Ukraine expects US military aid to keep flowing despite Trump impeachment battle

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Matthias Williams and Sergiy Karazy

KIEV, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Ukraine expects the United States

to maintain or even increase military aid to Kiev next year

despite the issue being part of a political battle in Washington

over the impeachment of President Donald Trump, Defence Minister

Andriy Zahorodniuk told Reuters.

Trump is accused by his Democrat opponents of freezing

nearly $400 million in security aid to Ukraine to pressure

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy ...