The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

fbl-Eur-three FACTS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Three talking points in European football this weekend
=(Picture)=
Paris, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - A record home crowd saw Marseille beat Lyon in a fiery encounter and Freiburg's coach was barged over by the opposing team's captain in a weekend of European football when passion spilled over into anger.
AFP Sport looks at three of the main talking points:
Marseille's supporters confirmed their reputation as France's most passionate fans as a 65,421 crowd set a home attendance record at th ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 11th of November 2019 03:24:06 PM. All rights reserved.