fbl-Eur-three FACTS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Three talking points in European football this weekend

=(Picture)=

Paris, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - A record home crowd saw Marseille beat Lyon in a fiery encounter and Freiburg's coach was barged over by the opposing team's captain in a weekend of European football when passion spilled over into anger.

AFP Sport looks at three of the main talking points:

Marseille's supporters confirmed their reputation as France's most passionate fans as a 65,421 crowd set a home attendance record at th ...