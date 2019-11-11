CORRECTED-Croatia's foreign minister says NATO is necessary
Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.
(Corrects Turkish foreign minister to Croatian foreign minister
in headline, first and third paragraphs)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Croatian Foreign Minister Grlic
Radman defended NATO on Monday following criticism of the
70-year-old alliance from the United States and France.
French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that NATO
was dying, comments German chancellor Angela Merkel rejected as
drastic, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pomp ...
Subscribe