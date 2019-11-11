CORRECTED-Croatia's foreign minister says NATO is necessary

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Corrects Turkish foreign minister to Croatian foreign minister

in headline, first and third paragraphs)

By Foo Yun Chee

BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Croatian Foreign Minister Grlic

Radman defended NATO on Monday following criticism of the

70-year-old alliance from the United States and France.

French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that NATO

was dying, comments German chancellor Angela Merkel rejected as

drastic, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pomp ...