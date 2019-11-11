The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

CORRECTED-Croatia's foreign minister says NATO is necessary

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Corrects Turkish foreign minister to Croatian foreign minister
in headline, first and third paragraphs)
By Foo Yun Chee
BRUSSELS, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Croatian Foreign Minister Grlic
Radman defended NATO on Monday following criticism of the
70-year-old alliance from the United States and France.
French President Emmanuel Macron said last week that NATO
was dying, comments German chancellor Angela Merkel rejected as
drastic, and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pomp ...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 11th of November 2019 01:52:15 PM. All rights reserved.