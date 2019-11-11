BC-SOC--Bosnia-Match-Fix, 0135

Bosnian police arrest at least 8 in soccer match-fixing case<

SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) - Bosnian prosecutors say referees and soccer officials have been arrested in a match-fixing investigation into the country's second division.

The Bosnian Prosecutor's Office says suspects are facing charges of organized crime, briber ...