Bosnian police arrest at least 8 in soccer match-fixing case<
Bosnian prosecutors say referees and soccer officials have been arrested in a match-fixing investigation into the country's second division<
SARAJEVO, Bosnia-Herzegovina (AP) - Bosnian prosecutors say referees and soccer officials have been arrested in a match-fixing investigation into the country's second division.
