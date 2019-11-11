The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

FEATURE-As lightning strikes surge, Bangladesh plants a defence

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By A.Z.M. Anas
GHIOR, Bangladesh, Nov 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
Along the rutted village roads of this sub-district in central
Bangladesh, one plant stands out: young palm trees.
Hundreds have been planted since 2017 in an effort to combat
one of Bangladesh's fastest-growing disaster threats - a surge
in deadly lightning strikes.
In Bangladesh, moist and hot air flowing from the Bay of
Bengal and colder, heavier air descending from the Himalayas
...

 

Subscribe
Email page

Connect with Us

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 11th of November 2019 01:52:40 PM. All rights reserved.