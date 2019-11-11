FEATURE-As lightning strikes surge, Bangladesh plants a defence

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By A.Z.M. Anas

GHIOR, Bangladesh, Nov 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -

Along the rutted village roads of this sub-district in central

Bangladesh, one plant stands out: young palm trees.

Hundreds have been planted since 2017 in an effort to combat

one of Bangladesh's fastest-growing disaster threats - a surge

in deadly lightning strikes.

In Bangladesh, moist and hot air flowing from the Bay of

Bengal and colder, heavier air descending from the Himalayas

...