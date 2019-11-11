FEATURE-As lightning strikes surge, Bangladesh plants a defence
By A.Z.M. Anas
GHIOR, Bangladesh, Nov 11 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) -
Along the rutted village roads of this sub-district in central
Bangladesh, one plant stands out: young palm trees.
Hundreds have been planted since 2017 in an effort to combat
one of Bangladesh's fastest-growing disaster threats - a surge
in deadly lightning strikes.
In Bangladesh, moist and hot air flowing from the Bay of
Bengal and colder, heavier air descending from the Himalayas
...
