The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Dozens detained in India over holy site social media comments
New Delhi, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - Indian police have arrested dozens of people for social media comments that allegedly threatened "communal harmony" after the Supreme Court awarded a holy site once used for a mosque to Hindus, officials said Monday.
The site in the northern city of Ayodhya has in the past caused religious riots that have left thous ...

 

© Copyright NAMPA Monday 11th of November 2019 03:23:54 PM. All rights reserved.