India-politics-religion-internet-unrest lead

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Dozens detained in India over holy site social media comments

=(Picture)=

ATTENTION - ADDS details on police operation, Hindu festival ///

New Delhi, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - Indian police have arrested dozens of people for social media comments that allegedly threatened "communal harmony" after the Supreme Court awarded a holy site once used for a mosque to Hindus, officials said Monday.

The site in the northern city of Ayodhya has in the past caused religious riots that have left thous ...