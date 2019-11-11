The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

BH-NITISH SESHAN - Nitish expresses grief over T N Seshan's death

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Patna, Nov 11 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed profound grief over the death of T N Seshan, saying that the former CEC gave the Election Commission its own identity.
Seshan, who ruthlessly enforced the model code of conduct and led the game-changing electoral reforms in the 1990s, died in Chennai on Sunday night following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.
In his condolence message, Kumar said that Seshan, while serving as the Chief Election Commisioner, gave the Election Co ...

 

