Nitish expresses grief over T N Seshan's death

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Patna, Nov 11 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Monday expressed profound grief over the death of T N Seshan, saying that the former CEC gave the Election Commission its own identity.

Seshan, who ruthlessly enforced the model code of conduct and led the game-changing electoral reforms in the 1990s, died in Chennai on Sunday night following a cardiac arrest. He was 86.

In his condolence message, Kumar said that Seshan, while serving as the Chief Election Commisioner, gave the Election Co ...