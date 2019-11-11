PAK-LD SHARIF - Danger to Sharif's health increasing due to delay in his travel abroad: Party (Eds: Updating with fresh quotes )

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Lahore, Nov 11 (PTI) The danger to Nawaz Sharif's health is increasing due to a delay in his travel abroad for treatment, his party has said, as the ailing former Pakistan prime minister awaits removal of his name from the no fly-list.

The 69-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo agreed on Friday to go to the UK for the treatment, heeding doctors' advice and accepting his family's request. He was scheduled to leave for London on a Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight on Sunday ...