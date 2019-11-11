Bolivia-politics-vote SCENE

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Bolivians jam streets to celebrate president's resignation

By Raul BURGOA

=(Picture+Video+Graphic)=

La Paz, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - Jubilant crowds packed the streets of La Paz Sunday to celebrate the abrupt resignation of Bolivian President Evo Morales, Latin America's longest serving leader, after weeks of protest over his disputed re-election.

"THIS is my only flag," shouted a young masked man in a white helmet, waving the Bolivia's red, yellow and green emblem. Nearby, a group of pe ...