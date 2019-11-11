The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Pedro Sanchez, stubborn survivor of Spain's political gridlock
By Álvaro VILLALOBOS
Madrid, Nov 11, 2019 (AFP) - A former basketball player once dubbed "Mr Handsome" for his boyish good looks, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is a political survivor whose rollercoaster career has played out to the backdrop of chronic instability.
And Sunday's general election provided yet another twist, with the Socialist leader emerging a winner but weakened from Spain's fourth ...

 

