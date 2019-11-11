BC-FBN--Lions-Bears 1st , 0906

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Trubisky, Bears hang on to beat Lions 20-13 as Stafford sits<

Mitchell Trubisky tied a season high with three touchdown passes, and the Chicago Bears withstood a late charge by Detroit with Jeff Driskel filling in for injured quarterback Matthew Stafford, beating the Lions 20-13 to snap a four-game losing streak<

