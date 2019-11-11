The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

UPDATE 1-Iraqi forces fire tear gas injuring 22 in Baghdad - sources

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

(Adds car explosion)
BAGHDAD, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Security forces fired tear gas
at anti-government protesters in Baghdad on Sunday injuring at
least 22 people, police and medical sources said, a day after
they pushed demonstrations back towards one main square in the
Iraqi capital.
One person died in hospital of wounds sustained in clashes
the previous day, the sources said. Security forces on Saturday
pushed protesters back from bridges they had sought to con ...

 

