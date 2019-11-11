UPDATE 1-Iraqi forces fire tear gas injuring 22 in Baghdad - sources

BAGHDAD, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Security forces fired tear gas

at anti-government protesters in Baghdad on Sunday injuring at

least 22 people, police and medical sources said, a day after

they pushed demonstrations back towards one main square in the

Iraqi capital.

One person died in hospital of wounds sustained in clashes

the previous day, the sources said. Security forces on Saturday

pushed protesters back from bridges they had sought to con ...