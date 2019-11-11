BC-GLF--Turkish Airlines, 0449
Hatton wins in Turkey after record-equaling 6-man playoff<
England's Tyrrell Hatton has won the Turkish Airlines Open after a record-equaling six-man playoff which finished under floodlights<
ANTALYA, Turkey (AP) - England's Tyrrell Hatton won the Turkish Airlines Open on Sunday after a record-equaling six-man playoff that finished under floodlights.
Hatton defeated Matthias Schwab with a par on the fourth extra hole to win his fourth title in memo ...
