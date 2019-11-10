The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

2 Ugandans killed in Rwanda amid border tensions<
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) - Uganda's police said on Sunday that two Ugandans had been killed by Rwandan security forces in an incident that may escalate the border tension between the two East African countries.
Elly Maate, police spokesman o ...

 

