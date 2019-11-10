BC-AF--Uganda-Rwanda-Bor, 0066

2 Ugandans killed in Rwanda amid border tensions<

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) - Uganda's police said on Sunday that two Ugandans had been killed by Rwandan security forces in an incident that may escalate the border tension between the two East African countries.

Elly Maate, police spokesman o ...