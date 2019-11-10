The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

FACTBOX-Who's who in the Spanish election

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Elena Rodriguez
MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spain held a parliamentary
election on Sunday, its second this year, in a vote that could
still fail to break a protracted stalemate in a fragmented
political environment. Following are snapshots of
the main parties and leaders:

PEDRO SANCHEZ'S SOCIALIST WORKERS' PARTY (PSOE)
Socialist party leader Pedro Sanchez, 47, a trained
economist, called the snap election after failing to secure
support from oth ...

 

