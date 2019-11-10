FACTBOX-Who's who in the Spanish election

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

By Elena Rodriguez

MADRID, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Spain held a parliamentary

election on Sunday, its second this year, in a vote that could

still fail to break a protracted stalemate in a fragmented

political environment. Following are snapshots of

the main parties and leaders:



PEDRO SANCHEZ'S SOCIALIST WORKERS' PARTY (PSOE)

Socialist party leader Pedro Sanchez, 47, a trained

economist, called the snap election after failing to secure

support from oth ...