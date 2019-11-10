Afghanistan-conflict-IS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

IS 'defeated' in key Afghan province: official

Jalalabad, Afghanistan, Nov 10, 2019 (AFP) - The Islamic State group's Afghan branch has been "defeated" in one of the key eastern provinces where it first sought to establish a stronghold, a top Afghan security official said Sunday.

The claim comes after the jihadists first burst into Afghanistan's conflict in 2015, when they overran large parts of Nangarhar and Kunar provinces, near the Pakistan border.

In the years since, they have claimed ...