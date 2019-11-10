DL-LIQUOR-SURVEY - 22 pc tipplers in Delhi go to NCR shops in search of preferred brands: Survey

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

New Delhi, Nov 10 (PTI) Over 22 per cent of tipplers in Delhi buy liquor from NCR towns such as Gurgaon and Faridabad due to non-availability of their favourite brands in vends in the national capital, according to a survey.

According to the survey with 1.15 lakh respondents, 68 per cent of tipplers in Delhi had issues in finding their preferred liquor brands.

The survey, conducted by online platform "LocalCircles", also said 53 per cent of Delhi'ites buy liquor from state-run shops, while 31 p ...