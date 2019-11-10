BC-BKN--Warriors-Thunder, 0301

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

Gallinari, Schroeder lead Thunder past Warriors 114-108<

Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points, Dennis Schroder added 18, and the Oklahoma City Thunder beat the short-handed Golden State Warriors 114-108<

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Danilo Gallinari scored 19 points, Dennis Schroder added ...