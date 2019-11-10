China's bicycle industry posts stable growth in August

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 10 (Xinhua) -- China's pedal bicycle output stood at 3.74 million in August, up 0.2 percent from the same period of last year, said the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology (MIIT).

The output of electric bikes climbed 43.5 percent year on year to 3.26 million in August, according to the ministry.

During the January-August period, pedal bicycle output dropped 7.3 percent year on year to 22.66 million, while the output of electric bikes rose 17.81 percent year on year to 1 ...