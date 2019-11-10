US-labor-corruption-automobile FOCUS

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

After strike, scandal, US auto union faces reckoning

By John BIERS

New York, Nov 10, 2019 (AFP) - All fall, as the United Auto Workers launched and ended a lengthy strike amid contract talks with Detroit's "Big Three" manufacturers, the union has been shadowed by a growing corruption probe.

The scandal -- which led to last week's leave of absence announcement from UAW President Gary Jones -- has centered on bribes and kickbacks as well as revelations that some union officials and auto exec ...