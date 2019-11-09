UK's Labour gains versus Conservatives - poll
LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party
narrowed the margin by which it trails Prime Minister Boris
Johnson's Conservative Party by 4 percentage points, according
to a poll conducted by Opinium for the Observer newspaper.
The poll put the Conservatives on 41%, down 1 percentage
point on the previous poll a week ago, while Labour gained 3
percentage points to rise to 29%. The third-placed Liberal
Democrats slipped to 15%.
