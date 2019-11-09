UK's Labour gains versus Conservatives - poll

Contributed by NAMPA / Reuters.

LONDON, Nov 9 (Reuters) - Britain's opposition Labour Party

narrowed the margin by which it trails Prime Minister Boris

Johnson's Conservative Party by 4 percentage points, according

to a poll conducted by Opinium for the Observer newspaper.

The poll put the Conservatives on 41%, down 1 percentage

point on the previous poll a week ago, while Labour gained 3

percentage points to rise to 29%. The third-placed Liberal

Democrats slipped to 15%.

The poll of 2,001 B ...