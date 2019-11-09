BC-SOC--England-Germany, 0255

English women attract record crowd but lose to Germany<

A record crowd of 77,768 for English women's soccer saw fresh struggles for Phil Neville's side in a 2-1 loss to Germany at Wembley Stadium<

LONDON (AP) - A record crowd of 77,768 for English women's soccer saw fresh struggles for Phil Neville's side in a 2-1 loss to Germany at We ...