Pupils learn to assemble AK-47 rifles as Russia marks Kalashnikov's centenary

Moscow, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - More than a hundred Russian schoolchildren were taught to assemble AK-47s in a Moscow park on Saturday as the country this weekend celebrates the centenary of the birth of Mikhail Kalashnikov, inventor of the legendary rifle.

On Sunday, the 100th anniversary of Kalashinkov's birth is to be marked by a number of events, including museum display, a biopic and patriotic ...