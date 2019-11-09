The Namibia Press Agency, (NAMPA), was established in 1991 as a national news agency responsible for the distribution of local, regional and international news.

Icardi strikes again to edge PSG past Brest
Paris, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - Mauro Icardi came off the bench to score a late winner as Paris Saint-Germain extended their Ligue 1 lead to 10 points despite another unconvincing performance in a 2-1 victory at Brest on Saturday.
The reigning French champions, who were beaten by then-bottom club Dijon last week before scraping past Club Brugge in the Champions League, needed Icardi's ninth goal in eight games to secure the three points.

 

