tennis-Davis-CRO-Krajan

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Krajan axed as Croatia Davis Cup captain before inaugural Finals
ATTENTION - REFILES, fixing typo in par 7 ///
Zagreb, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - Zeljko Krajan has been sacked as Croatia captain just nine days before the defending champions play the inaugural Davis Cup Finals, the Croatian tennis federation (HTS) said on Saturday.
"After a joint meeting of senior HTS officials and players... It was concluded that the squad will not attend the Davis Cup Finals in Madrid under the leadership of coa ...

 

