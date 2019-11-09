arrest-terrorism-weaponry-Greece-crime

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Three arrested, guns seized in Greek anti-terrorism raid

ATTENTION - REFILES removing extraneous word in paras 2 and 4 ///

Athens, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - Greek police said Saturday they had arrested three people and seized an arms cache in an ongoing anti-terrorist operation officials likened to high profile arrests of Revolutionary Struggle group members in 2010.

Greek police stated two men -- a 41 and a 45-year-old -- and a 39-year-old woman, allegedly implicated in terrorism, were arrested ...