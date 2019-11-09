LANKA-PREMADASA-RAJAPAKSA - Lanka ruling party presidential candidate asks Opposition leader not to fuel communal hatred

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Colombo, Nov 9 (PTI) Sri Lanka's ruling party presidential candidate Sajith Premadasa has asked the main Opposition leader Mahinda Rajapaksa not to fuel communal hatred over his plans for the devolution of power to the Tamil minority.

His comment came after Rajapaksa accused Premadasa of diluting the unitary character of the state by his plans for power devolution.

Premadasa, the ruling United National Party (UNP) candidate on October 31 released his election manifesto for the November 16 presid ...