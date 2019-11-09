OD-CYCLONE - 'Bulbul' triggers heavy rainfall, uproots trees in Odisha

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bhubaneswar, Nov 9 (PTI) Heavy rain accompanied by high-velocity winds, trigerred by very severe cyclonic storm 'Bulbul', lashed several parts of coastal Odisha on Saturday, uprooting trees and snapping road links.

While no casualty has been reported from anywhere so far, a large number of trees and electric poles were rooted out at several places in Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Bhadrak districts, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) P K Jena said.

Chief Secretary Asit Tripathy said the state gove ...