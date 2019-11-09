AYODHYA-KA-YEDIYURAPPA - Karna CM urges people to 'wholeheartedly welcome' SC verdict in Ayodhya case

Contributed by NAMPA / PTI.

Bengaluru, Nov 9 (PTI) Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday urged people of the state to "wholeheartedly welcome" the Supreme court verdict in the sensitive Ayodhya land dispute case, and not to react "emotionally."

He said, the judgement is neither a victory, nor a defeat for anyone.

"Let us all wholeheartedly welcome the apex court verdict. This is neither a victory for anyone, nor a defeat for anyone. Don't react emotionally. Let the harmony and peace prevail. #AYODHYAVERDICT ...