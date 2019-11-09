BC-AS--India-Temple Disp, 0530

Contributed by NAMPA / Associated Press.

India's court set to deliver verdict on temple dispute<

India's security forces are on high alert ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict in a decades-old land title dispute between Muslims and Hindus over plans for Hindu temple<

AP Photo XDEL101-1029900633<

Eds: Updates with details of strict security in temple town. Adds contributor line. Verdict expected around 0500 GMT. With AP Photos.<

NEW DELHI (AP) - India's security forces were on high alert ahead of the Supreme Court's verdict ...