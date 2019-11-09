US-internet-computers-Instagram

Contributed by NAMPA / AFP.

Instagram test of hiding 'likes' spreading to US

San Francisco, Nov 9, 2019 (AFP) - Instagram chief Adam Mosseri on Friday said that a test of hiding "likes" at the image and photo sharing social network will spread to the US.

"Heads up! We've been testing making likes private on Instagram in a number of countries this year," Mosseri said in a tweet.

"We're expanding those tests to include a small portion of people in the US next week."

Facebook in September confirmed it is dabbling ...