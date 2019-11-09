1st LD: China's producer prices down in October

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

BEIJING, Nov. 9 (Xinhua) -- China's producer price index, which measures costs for goods at the factory gate, dropped 1.6 percent year on year in October, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said Saturday.

The reading expanded from the 1.2-percent decline in September, the NBS data showed.

On a monthly basis, the PPI rose 0.1 percent last month, remaining the same with that in September, according to the NBS.

In the first ten months, the PPI on average declined 0.2 percent from that in ...