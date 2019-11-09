Trump says might attend Russia's victory day parade next May

Contributed by NAMPA / Xinhua.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 8 (Xinhua) -- U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday that he is considering attending Russia's Victory Day military parade next May though he is unsure whether he can do it due to its timing.

"It is in the middle of our campaign season, but I will certainly think about it," Trump told reporters when he was asked if he would attend the event.

Trump, who has yet to visit Russia as U.S. president, said he appreciates Russian President Vladimir Putin's invitation, saying it is " ...